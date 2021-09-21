CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

IHOP Now Serving Up Reese's Pieces Pancakes

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruth be told if I'm starting my day off with a meal that incorporates peanut butter, then for sure I'm starting it off right. IHOP seems to agree with me as they're letting peanut butter lovers like me indulge freely in their newest offering: Reese's Pieces Pancakes. Reese's Pieces Pancakes...

EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday in October

October is a month that divides us (in superficial ways, to be sure). People who love fall are starting to reap the rewards of the seasonal change. People who hate the transition to colder months can no longer pretend like it's summer. Nonetheless, pretty much everyone can enjoy grabbing a...
RESTAURANTS
restonnow.com

Red Velvet Bakery opening Saturday, first 200 people get free cupcake

Despite a few days’ delay, Red Velvet Bakery and Little Beast Bistro are now set to open at Reston Town Center West on Saturday (September 18). Initially planning to open earlier this week, owner Aaron Gordon tells Reston Now they “weren’t quite ready” but doors will open at Red Velvet at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
RESTON, VA
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
EatThis

IHOP's New Restaurant Chain Just Opened Its First Location

IHOP is going casual and convenient for on-the-go customers. The popular dine-in chain's new fast-casual concept Flip'd is finally here, with the first physical location opening next week in Lawrence, Kan. The new brand, which has been in the works since 2019, will be serving fresh, made-to-order, on-the-go breakfast, lunch,...
LAWRENCE, KS
Audacy

IHOP's new Mummy Burrito will frighten up your appetite in time for Halloween

It’s the International “Haunted” House of Pancakes!. IHOP is getting into the Halloween spirit with their all-new spooky holiday menu items, including the Monster Mummy Burrito. The savory breakfast item features scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, pork sausage, diced ham, shredded Jack & Cheddar cheeses, hash browns, avocado, and poblano queso...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

IHOP's New Mummy Burrito Is Perfect For The Halloween Season

IHOP makes no bones about embracing everyone's favorite macabre holiday that falls on October 31st. You may remember that in 2019, the pancake chain turned its menu into a feast worthy of the entire Addams Family, including Cousin It, according to the IHOP website. Between Wednesday's Web-Cakes and Uncle Fester's Chocolate Ice Scream Shake, we couldn't get enough of the Halloween offerings. Well, per the company website, this year, IHOP is morphing into the International Haunted House of Pancakes, and the new menu looks creepy, scary, and delicious.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

New Burger Joint Opening, Replacing Old Burger Restaurant

Few food types have the kind of following as the classic burger. Burgers have always been popular staples throughout the United States, and Tucson is no exception. If you’re hungry for a great burger, there are plenty of spots. From fast food to fine dining, you can find a burger anywhere. And even when one burger shop closes down, one rises from its ashes. That’s exactly what’s happening here in town.
bestproducts.com

Eggo’s Stuffed Pancake Bites Now Come in an Apple Cinnamon Flavor for Fall

It’s not the fall season unless you have plenty of apple-flavored treats to enjoy, right? As much as we love pumpkin spice treats, there’s something about the crisp taste of apple that’s just refreshing. That’s what we’re hoping to get out of Kellogg’s new Eggo Stuffed Pancake Bites that now come in an Apple Cinnamon flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What It's Like To Work At IHOP, According To Employees

Ever since it first opened it's doors in 1958, the International House Of Pancakes — better known colloquially as IHOP — has been synonymous with that classic, buttery, fluffy, and syrupy American breakfast treat. Although very briefly changing its title way back in 2018 in a marketing scheme that involved plenty of burgers (via SpoonUniversity), IHOP has always been about serving up pancakes in the most creative ways imaginable — from pancakes stuffed with huge juicy blueberries to New York Cheesecake-styled pancakes with real cheesecake filling. IHOP certainly has found the niche for most Americans seeking a good breakfast.
FOOD & DRINKS

