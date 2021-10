We are ecstatic to bring the first ever Hot Sauce Fest to the local area! Come on by to try out over 15 different hot sauce vendors' products. We are also hosting several food trucks, other local vendors, as well as some live entertainment to keep the spicy vibe rolling! Each day the event opens at 11am and closes at 7pm. We hope to see you all there!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO