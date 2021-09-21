Labour’s obsession with taxing the rich hurts the very workers it claims to represent

I was always led to believe that the survival of the Union must ultimately come above all else for a Conservative government. Yet as a result of the dangerous and deeply divisive Northern Ireland Protocol –which this Government made the mistake of signing up to – the place of Northern Ireland within the UK is looking more and more precarious. In short, as we all travel to Manchester for the first face-to-face party conference since the landslide victory in 2019, the Union has never been in greater jeopardy.

POLITICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO