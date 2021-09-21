Premier League considers joining NFT craze

This week, Musa and Ryan begin with the Premier League’s silly Sunday, full of curious decisions and moments of brilliance. They start by looking back at Chelsea’s commanding win over Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, thanks in no small part to N’Golo Kanté’s second-half introduction (03:34), and how the result provided a rare statistical quirk with Liverpool, who won 3-0 over Crystal Palace (12:47). There are shouts to Aston Villa, Southampton, Watford, and Brentford (15:23), before they move on to the rest of Sunday’s Premier League games, including Brighton’s win over Leicester (20:31) and Manchester United’s dramatic result at West Ham (25:20). Then it’s off around Europe, beginning with Juventus’s draw with Milan that leaves them in the bottom three (33:36), late drama at Mestalla (39:01), Radamel Falcao scoring in his Rayo Vallecano debut (41:20), drama in Paris, where PSG left it late against Lyon (43:34), and some Bundesliga (51:52).
