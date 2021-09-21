Premier League considers joining NFT craze

It has been a tough opening four games for Newcastle, amassing one point and conceding 12 goals. Three-quarters of those concessions have come in the second half, a sign they cannot maintain their concentration for a full 90 minutes and that perhaps they need to be fitter. It is great to keep things tight in the opening half but it means very little when things fall apart after the break. Steve Bruce’s side need to keep their first-half rigidity for the whole match, whether that means a change of personnel or an improved training regime. Leeds are a team who operate at a relentless pace and their movement in the final third will cause the legs to weaken if they get on top of the opposition, potentially leaving Newcastle in for another very difficult night. WU.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO