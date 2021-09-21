CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two UW dining halls shift to buffet style due to food shortages

By Sally Reed
Badger Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGordon Avenue Market and Four Lakes Market dining halls switched to all-you-care-to-eat dining Sept. 10 due to food shortages on campus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The change comes as dining staff try to work through the industry-wide supply chain challenges. The switch was put in place in hopes of shortening the wait times while maintaining a large variety in menus and keeping a valued price, according to a University of Wisconsin newsletter.

#Food Shortages#Dining Hall#Uw#Buffet#Food Industry#Food Drink#University Of Wisconsin#University Housing#The Badger Herald#Rheta S Market#Grubhub#Flamingo Run
