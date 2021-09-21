Two UW dining halls shift to buffet style due to food shortages
Gordon Avenue Market and Four Lakes Market dining halls switched to all-you-care-to-eat dining Sept. 10 due to food shortages on campus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The change comes as dining staff try to work through the industry-wide supply chain challenges. The switch was put in place in hopes of shortening the wait times while maintaining a large variety in menus and keeping a valued price, according to a University of Wisconsin newsletter.badgerherald.com
