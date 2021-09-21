Two UW dining halls shift to buffet style due to food shortages

Even those of us who grew up in small-town Texas probably didn’t churn butter too often as a child, but almost everything else on our dinner tables was made from scratch. You can relive those delicious memories at the Butter Churn, an all-you-can-eat buffet in Aransas Pass that serves up country cooking just like mom […] The post This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet In Texas, Butter Churn, Is What Dreams Are Made Of appeared first on Only In Your State.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO