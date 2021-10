Sole possession of first place in the National League East will be at stake Sunday afternoon when the Atlanta Braves attempt to avoid a sweep by the host San Francisco Giants in their three-game series. The Braves (76-70), who led the East by 4 1/2 games just five days ago, saw their advantage narrowed to one game when they were beaten 2-0 by the Giants on Saturday night after the second-place Philadelphia Phillies (76-72) had defeated the New York Mets 5-3.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO