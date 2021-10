One of the most important things for a buyer when researching AWD SUVs for towing is the amount of weight the vehicle can handle. If the vehicle cannot pull as much weight as the trailer or camper you intend to tow weighs, you obviously will need a different vehicle. One of the reasons this may become confusing is that automakers will advertise that an SUV in its lineup can tow over 8,000 pounds, but only one version of the model can do that. The other ones with the downgraded engine or rear-wheel drive will not be able to tow the same amount as the most expensive version of the model.

BUYING CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO