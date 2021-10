Norm Macdonald dying at 61 feels like the setup to a Norm Macdonald joke. It functionally was one: “I didn’t even know he was sick!” many have written, repurposing the punchline from a joke where Macdonald pretends to have just found out about Hitler and plots to kill him, only to learn he’s already dead. That he’d been sick with cancer brought inevitable references to Macdonald’s bit about how we talk about the disease. “My Uncle Bert is waging a courageous battle,” he said. “He’s lying in a hospital bed with a thing in his arm watching Matlock.” Macdonald lamented that the battle metaphor positions the sick person as the loser: “I’m pretty sure if you die, the cancer also dies at the same. So that to me is not a loss, that’s a draw.” References to Macdonald’s “draw” with cancer were being posted within minutes of the news of his death.

