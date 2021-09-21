Australian scientists seek to verify tech claimed to improve hydrogen fuel cell efficiency by 60%

When it comes to PV module technology, the past year has been all about the introduction of new wafer/cell size formats. Where does Winaico stand on this issue?. Sascha Rossmann: Currently we are focusing on the M6 (166 mm) wafer. Going into next year, we will be migrating to the M10 (182 mm). In terms of power that will mean roughly 400-410 watts on the 60 cell format and 500-550 on the 72 cell format. We don’t see as much innovation in cell technology these days, it’s all about wafer size and cost reduction. If you really want to increase efficiency, you have to go to double or even triple-junction cells, and this is still a long way off.

