Australian scientists seek to verify tech claimed to improve hydrogen fuel cell efficiency by 60%

By Bella Peacock
pv-magazine.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueensland’s University of Technology (QUT) is working on verifying Titan Hydrogen’s claims its patent-pending technology will “effectively double” vehicles’ driving ranges by enabling a fuel cell to produce more electricity from the same amount of hydrogen. The Australian-based company claims its technology could increase the capacity of fuel cells by...

