Las Vegas, NV

Vision Expo West Returns to Las Vegas

By Thomas Waller
 10 days ago
After pausing in 2020 due to the global pandemic, all eyes are once on Las Vegas as the eyewear community returns to the Sands Expo Convention Center and the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino from Sept. 22 to 25 for Vision Expo West.

“We are excited to host a vibrant, productive and safe show in Las Vegas ,” said Ashley Mills, chief executive officer of The Vision Council, co-organizer of Vision Expo. “While we are aware there are concerns regarding the evolving state of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident we can conduct Vision Expo West safely, as we did in June at Vision Expo East in Orlando.”

The premiere U.S. trade show for eyewear professionals, organized by the Vision Council and RX, the 2021 edition will include more than 280 exhibitors, divided between four sections on the show floor. These are: The Focus, representing the foundation of eye care and bringing together lens and coating technology, lens processing techniques, disease management solutions, contact lens innovations and eye care practice optimization; The Park, highlighting industry icons, ubiquitous brands and prestigious collections; The Union, a showcase featuring the newest in independent design and pop-culture inspired collaborations, and The Suites offering attendees access to luxury fashion houses and the exclusive boutiques across the Venetian and Palazzo Hotels.

The show will include a schedule of special events and programming, providing numerous opportunities for attendees and exhibitors to network and socialize. The Seen, a new main stage destination, will host panels and presentations, including the Eye2Eye Series , an educational series of interactive panels featuring industry experts in discussion on topics ranging from fashion trend forecasts and how to develop a more inclusive workplace, to tactics for refining patient care.

In response to the ongoing global pandemic the show’s organizers recently unveiled the Vision Safe program, guidelines that clearly define health and safety requirements for everyone in attendance at the show. These requirements will be subject to change and updated regularly in accordance with local and state regulations and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“After hosting a successful JCK Show in Las Vegas last month, we are confident that our safety protocols, combined with the measures in place in Las Vegas and Clark County, will enable us to host a comfortable and safe Vision Expo West,” said Fran Pennella, vice president of Vision Expo at RX. “Furthermore, we are closely monitoring changes in local, state and federal guidelines to update our health and safety protocols. We will evolve our guidelines as needed to ensure we can host a safe show.”

