Ertz caught four of seven targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 41-21 loss to the Cowboys. Ertz ranked second on the Eagles in all major receiving categories and added a three-yard touchdown in the third quarter to bolster his performance. That score actually marked Ertz' first end-zone trip since Week 1 of last season, but it was good to see him back involved in Philadelphia's offense, even though he flirted with disaster on a drop that was nearly intercepted for a touchdown early. While fellow tight end Dallas Goedert led the Eagles with 66 receiving yards, Ertz nonetheless takes some momentum into Week 4's meeting with Kansas City.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO