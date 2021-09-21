CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JENKS MAYOR CORY BOX TO PRESENT STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS

jenks.com
 10 days ago

Jenks Mayor Cory Box will deliver the State of the City address at the Jenks Chamber of Commerce’s Sept. 22 Monthly Luncheon. Register for the September Monthly Luncheon at jenkschamber.com. The noon luncheon is sponsored by Tedford Insurance and Oklahoma Natural Gas, a division of ONE Gas. Box was first elected to the city council in April of 2017. In 2021, he was re-elected to a second term and unanimously chosen by Jenks city councilors to serve as the Mayor of Jenks. The luncheon will be held at noon at The Hive, 115 S. First. Cost to attend is $20 for Chamber members and $30 for non-members. Learn more about Mayor Cory Box at jenks.com.

