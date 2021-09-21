Cyclone JV comes up just short against Science Hill

JOHNSON CITY – On a rainy Monday night, the Cyclones of Elizabethton traveled to Kermit Tipton Stadium in Johnson City for a date with Science Hill in junior varsity action. Hoping to replicate the success of the varsity meeting earlier this season, the Cyclones both lost the lead and caught up from behind, but ultimately fell just short, 32-28. The Cyclones took the opening possession and quickly drove down the field to put some early pressure on the Hilltoppers defense. Quarterback Gib Maupin called his own number and punched in the first touchdown of the game with Caleb Campbell connecting on his first of four extra points on the night.