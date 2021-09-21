CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

Cyclone JV comes up just short against Science Hill

By Austin Alexander
elizabethton.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY – On a rainy Monday night, the Cyclones of Elizabethton traveled to Kermit Tipton Stadium in Johnson City for a date with Science Hill in junior varsity action. Hoping to replicate the success of the varsity meeting earlier this season, the Cyclones both lost the lead and caught up from behind, but ultimately fell just short, 32-28. The Cyclones took the opening possession and quickly drove down the field to put some early pressure on the Hilltoppers defense. Quarterback Gib Maupin called his own number and punched in the first touchdown of the game with Caleb Campbell connecting on his first of four extra points on the night.

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethton, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
Johnson City, TN
Football
Elizabethton, TN
Football
Johnson City, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Elizabethton, TN
Education
City
Elizabethton, TN
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Campbell

Comments / 0

Community Policy