The Eagles lost at home this weekend to Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers, 17-11. It seemed like both teams were struggling on offense for the first half of the game. The offenses got a little better in the second half but points still came at a premium. This was largely a defensive match-up that came down to who could finish drives at the end. This article will recap the Philadelphia Eagles’ latest game against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO