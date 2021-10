Sebastian Blanco scored and assisted in ten-man Timbers’ 2-2 draw with the Colorado Rapids in Providence Park. Let it be said that the Portland Timbers have never let it be boring. On a wild night at Providence Park, the Timbers, despite playing the second half with ten men due to a Bill Tuiloma red card, battled back against Colorado Rapids to rescue a 2-2 draw in front of the Timbers faithful. Equalizers from Felipe Mora and Sebastian Blanco, Portland’s two brightest attacking stars at the moment, would cancel out strikes from Colorado’s Jonathan Lewis and Michael Barrios.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO