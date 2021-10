A familiar face is reportedly returning to the San Antonio Spurs as one of the franchise's most beloved players has accepted a job with the franchise. Spurs legend Manu Ginobili has agreed to take a job as a special adviser to basketball operations, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. While he won't have the same type of role that Tim Duncan held during his brief stint as a member of Gregg Popovich's coaching staff, Ginobili will reportedly be working closely with the players on San Antonio's roster in order to help them develop both on and off of the court.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO