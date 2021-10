‘It’s all hugely convivial, like a time before any of the Bad Things happened’. Sessions Arts Club in Clerkenwell is not a private members’ club, but it has the feel of some of the best ones from the 1980s and 1990s, back when such places were secretive and insalubrious boltholes. Pop in on a Thursday for lunch, then come out blinking into the sunlight on Friday. What happened behind those generally unmarked doors stayed inside – there were no cameras or phones in those days, remember.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO