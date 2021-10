Report: Data Security Concerns Keep Nearly Half of US Consumers From Switching to Digital-Only Banks. Forty-seven percent of U.S. consumers are shying away from digital-only banks due to data security worries, despite significant interest in these services. In Digital Banking: The Brewing Battle For Where We Will Bank, a PYMNTS and Optherium collaboration, we surveyed over 2,200 consumers to reveal how digital-only banks can shore up privacy and security while offering convenient services to satisfy this unmet demand.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO