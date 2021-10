Bayonne is once again seeking bids to renovate the former Holy Family Academy. The city council has authorized the project to be sent out for bid for the fourth time. The former Catholic school is slated to become the new headquarters of the Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF) and a new location for the city’s Head Start program, for low-income and special needs preschool students, ages 3 to 5.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO