NFL

Rob Gronkowski Adds to His Legend by Revealing He Doesn’t Watch Game Film to Eli and Peyton Manning

By Quentin Blount
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 10 days ago
There are many things that make an elite football player. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has all of those things except maybe the desire to watch film. Gronk made an appearance on the Peyton and Eli Manning mega cast during the Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. And while he was on the show, he hilariously admits to the Manning brothers that he doesn’t care about watching any game film on his own time. Instead, he just askes his future Hall of Fame quarterback for the scoop each week.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

