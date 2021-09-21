Rob Gronkowski Adds to His Legend by Revealing He Doesn’t Watch Game Film to Eli and Peyton Manning

There are many things that make an elite football player. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has all of those things except maybe the desire to watch film. Gronk made an appearance on the Peyton and Eli Manning mega cast during the Monday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. And while he was on the show, he hilariously admits to the Manning brothers that he doesn’t care about watching any game film on his own time. Instead, he just askes his future Hall of Fame quarterback for the scoop each week.