Mountain Home, AR

Edens Turf – Professional Lawn Care

KTLO
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness of the Day for Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Weed Control – Fertilization – Pest Control – Fungicide Applications – Landscaping – Lawn Installation and more!. If your lawn struggles with weed issues, a professional program. to help does NOT have to be too much!. Edens Turf offers programs as...

www.ktlo.com

heraldstandard.com

Fall lawn care tips

Spring and summer may be the seasons most often associated with landscaping and lawn care, but tending to lawns and gardens is a year-round job. If lawn and garden responsibilities dip considerably in winter, then fall is the last significant chance before the new year that homeowners will have to address the landscaping around their homes.
GARDENING
weatherfordtx.gov

Comprehensive Lawn Care Virtual Class

Revitalize your turf with a simple, effective approach to lawn maintenance. You will learn the best lawn care methods, efficient seasonal watering techniques, plus simple fertilizer and pesticide application to reduce pest issues. We will also talk about those problem areas where grass just won’t grow. Join expert horticulturists Daniel...
HOME & GARDEN
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Fertilize your lawn‌

Fall is the perfect time to fertilize your lawn, especially in the cold-weather-prone Midwest and Northeast. Spring and summer bloomers are best divided in the fall. Bohemian vibe permeates light-filled Southhampton home. Things to do in the garden this week. Fall is the time to fertilize cool-season lawns. Compton Heights...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSNB Local4

Fall lawn care season arrives with a long to-do list

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As we enter the Fall season, there are tips homeowners may want to consider to keep lawns looking healthy and green. Total Turf Care in Hastings fortunately has several ideas. They say most people try their best to maintain their lawn on their own, but they say services like they provide are also a good investment given the time demand. However, if you do go it alone, they say watering your lawn is at the top of the priorities this time of year.
HASTINGS, NE
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Mountain Home, AR
lincolnjournalonline.com

Fall Lawn Chores

As September rolls along (can you believe it’s halfway over already?) and a hint of fall starts to appear, it’s time to start thinking about fall lawn chores to maintain and improve your turfgrass this winter and next season. Here are a few tips on things to check off your list this fall to help maintain a beautiful lawn throughout […]
GARDENING
Bangor Daily News

Here’s your fall lawn care checklist

This story was originally published in September 2020. Giving your lawn a little tender love and care before winter in Maine is essential to making sure that it looks healthy and vibrant come spring. With the seasons changing so quickly, though, it can be difficult to know where to start.
GARDENING
heraldstandard.com

How to address moss in the lawn

Lawn care can be a labor of love. Maintaining a pristine lawn is no small task, but it’s one that many homeowners proudly take on, knowing that all the hard work and time spent outside on sunny summer afternoons is well worth the sweat equity. After putting in so much...
GARDENING
ocmomblog.com

A Quick Guide On Proper Lawn Care And Maintenance

If you are looking for an article about proper lawn care and maintenance, then you have come to the right place. We will cover everything from what tools to use, how often you should water your lawn, and even some tips on winterizing your lawn, so it can survive the cold months. So sit back, relax, and let’s get started!
GARDENING
Boston Herald

Autumn prime time to take care of lawns & gardens

Autumn is gardening season. That statement may not seem right to those who think of the spring as the peak time to care for lawns and gardens. However, autumn is an ideal time to get into the garden and ensure that flowers, trees and garden beds will over-winter successfully. A number of things make autumn a prime gardening season. The cooler days of fall enable gardeners to spend ample time outdoors without the threat of blazing heat. In addition, soil harbors a lot of residual warmth in autumn. Also, the colder temperatures haven’t yet arrived in autumn, nor have the leaves completely fallen, making fall a prime time to assess what’s already in the landscape, what needs pruning back and where to address planting for next year.
GARDENING
farmforum.net

Yard and garden: Late summer lawn care

AMES, Iowa — Many tasks can be done in Iowa during late summer and early fall that help lawns grow well. Most lawns in Iowa are comprised of Kentucky bluegrass and other cool-season grasses. Proper mowing, overseeding, aeration, weed control and fertilization late in the growing season can promote lush,...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

How Droughts Affect Lawn Care

For many homeowners, keeping their lawns emerald green and lush throughout summer and into fall is a matter of personal pride that takes hours of careful work. If your region is going through a drought, however, that can be problematic. In cases of severe drought, it’s a challenge simply keeping your grass alive.
GARDENING
NBC4 Columbus

Fall Season Lawn Care Tips from the Experts at OSU

Sponsored Content by OSU College of Food, Agricultural, & Environmental Sciences. Summer is all about that green grass, but there are plenty of concerns for fall lawns too. We get four helpful tips for prepping your yard for the next season.
GARDENING
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
goodhousekeeping.com

The 8 Best Lawn Dethatchers for Any Size Lawn

Although some thatch—decayed grass blades and stems—is perfectly normal for most lawns, too much can inhibit its ability to absorb the water and oxygen it needs to grow. Once thatch levels are about ¾-inch thick, it’s time to remove it, and these dethatchers are designed to do just that, without harming the existing grass. Our experience in the landscaping and lawn care space also gave us an accurate idea of the respected and high-quality brands out there, and helped us eliminate any that we felt weren’t up to our standards. These are the best dethatchers for a healthy lawn.
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Country-Style Tiny House With Three Cozy Bedrooms

The element that stands out the most about tiny houses is the one that’s actually in their name: the fact that they’re tiny compared to a regular-sized home. Yet there’s another characteristic that’s perhaps even more important than that, the fact that tiny houses are incredibly versatile and optimized to be as functional as possible. We can see that in this 28-foot Payette model from Tru Form Tiny.
HOME & GARDEN
KCCI.com

This is Iowa: Couple offers 'barn and breakfast' vacations

CLARKSVILLE, Iowa — Just outside of Clarksville, Iowa, is a quaint little getaway. It’s something in between a bed and breakfast and a vacation rental, but once you step into the doors you step back into farm life. KCCI’s Rheya Spigner spends a day with the herd. Find more This...
IOWA STATE
WKMI

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTVR-TV

Lawn care tips and tricks from Bill Bevins

RICHMOND, Va. -- All this week we have been winning big here on Virginia This Morning! Today, Bill takes us to his backyard to show us some of his best lawn care tools and equipment so that your lawn is in tip top shape all year long!
RICHMOND, VA

