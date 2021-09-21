CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy S22+ Plus May Have Leaked Ahead of Official Reveal, Could Give iPhone 13 Pro Competition

techeblog.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Samsung Galaxy S22+ Plus may have leaked ahead of its official reveal some time later this year, and it’s definitely going to give Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro a run for its money. It’s set to launch in early 2022 and reportedly features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120hz adaptive refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon “898” or Samsung Exynos 2200 CPU. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.

