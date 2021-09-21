Why We’re Exploring the Moons of Mars
Dr. Ryuki Hyodo shares the science behind JAXA's upcoming MMX mission to the Martian moons, and the unique features of this journey to Mars's domain. In February this year, the world watched in awe as three space missions arrived at Mars in quick succession. The first two were orbiters; the UAE's Hope mission that will capture a global view of Mars's climate, and China's Tianwen-1 with a focus on Martian geology and a planned release of a lander and rover to the Martian surface. The third in the trio was the NASA Perseverance rover, which completed a stunning touchdown in Mars's Jezero Crater, where it will search for evidence of past life and gather samples for future return to Earth.
