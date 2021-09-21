CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ConocoPhillips to Buy Shell Permian Assets for $9.5 Billion

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) — ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Permian Basin assets for $9.5 billion in cash, accelerating the consolidation of the largest U.S. oil patch. Most Read from Bloomberg. The deal will give ConocoPhillips additional daily production in 2022 of about 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent, it said...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
wealthmanagement.com

Singapore’s Mapletree Buys U.S. Logistics Assets for $3 Billion

(Bloomberg)—Mapletree Investments Pte, a Singapore-based property developer and manager, bought two portfolios of logistics assets in the U.S. for about $3 billion, adding to its global presence. The properties will form a seed portfolio for a potential U.S. logistics private fund, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit

Shell has completed the sale of upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert to a consortium of Cheiron Petroleum and Cairn Energy subsidiaries. Energy supermajor Shell has completed the sale of their upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert to a consortium made up of subsidiaries of Cheiron Petroleum and Cairn Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Shell completes sale of Egypt onshore assets

CAIRO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), through subsidiaries Shell Egypt and Shell Austria, has completed the sale of upstream assets in Egypt's Western Desert to Cheiron Petroleum Corporation and Cairn Energy (CNE.L), it said on Friday. The $926 million deal announced in March includes Shell Egypt's stake...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ecowatch.com

Shell's Permian Basin Sell-Off Unlikely to Reduce Climate Pollution

Royal Dutch Shell's sale of all its Permian Basin fracking assets to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion may reduce the company's emissions on paper, but nowhere else, experts say. Shell has come under increasing pressure to reduce its climate pollution, including a landmark ruling from a Dutch court this spring, but...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conocophillips#Shale Oil#Shell Permian Assets#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#Permian Basin#Chevron Corp#Concho Resources Inc#Bloomberg Intelligence#Anglo#Dutch#Friends Of The Earth#Morgan Stanley#Norton#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Baker Botts Llp
Reuters

Norton Rose Fulbright, Baker Botts fuel Shell's Permian exit

(Reuters) - Norton Rose Fulbright and Baker Botts are arranging a Royal Dutch Shell subsidiary’s $9.5-billion cash deal to sell its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips. Shell Enterprises LLC said late Monday it had inked the deal as the Houston-based company looks to shift its focus to clean energy. Longtime...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Making sense of Shell's exit from the Permian Basin

Royal Dutch Shell's sale of its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips can't be untethered from how the industry is positioning itself as it faces pressure on climate change. Catch up fast: The companies announced the $9.7 billion cash deal yesterday afternoon. ConocoPhillips will get 225,000 acres in Texas it expects will produce 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Climate goals help drive Shell's Permian oil basin exit

Permian Basin pumpjacks at dusk, north of Midland, Texas, in late 2019. Source: Richard Eden/Getty Creative via Getty Images. Royal Dutch Shell PLC's decision to sell all of its assets in the Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips for about $9.5 billion appeared to mark a quick shift in strategy for the Dutch energy giant that had described the business as "core" just a few months ago.
MIDLAND, TX
investing.com

Shell Jumps on Promise of Shareholder Windfall After Permian Sale

Investing.com – Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSa ) ADRs (NYSE: RDSa ) traded 4% higher in premarket Tuesday on the energy giant’s plans to return to shareholders a large part of the cash it will get from the sale of Permian assets to ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP ). Under the deal...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
texasborderbusiness.com

Shell sells off its oil and gas business in Texas’ Permian Basin

HOUSTON — Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil and gas business in the Permian Basin, the country’s largest oilfield, to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion cash on Monday. The deal is a major move for Shell, which produces more than 175,000 barrels of oil per day in the Permian...
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Shell to sell major U.S. shale operation to ConocoPhillips, accelerating its departure from fracking

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Shell will sell its shale assets in Texas to ConocoPhillips in a $9.5 billion cash deal, the two companies announced Monday, in a sign that the Anglo-Dutch oil and gas giant is stripping assets as it comes under increasing pressure to cut its carbon emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

ConocoPhillips' Permian deal tests industry focus on capital discipline

ConocoPhillips has long stood out in the oil business for its conservative approach, ignoring the prevailing wisdom of growth at all costs in favor of modest spending, maintaining large cash reserves and rewarding shareholders with ever-larger dividends. The Houston oil giant’s intense focus on capital discipline and shareholder returns is...
HOUSTON, TX
ecowatch.com

In Sign of Climate Pressure, Royal Dutch Shell Sells Permian Basin Holdings

Royal Dutch Shell announced Monday it was selling its oil and gas production in Texas's Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash. The move reflects pressure on European fossil fuel companies like the Netherlands-based Shell to shift towards cleaner sources of energy in response to the climate crisis, The New York Times reported. It also comes around four months after a Dutch court ordered the company to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 45 percent of 2019 levels by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wmleader.com

7 Best Casino Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Wells Fargo is selectively bullish on gaming and casino stocks. Casino stocks have taken a hit recently, and the Dow Jones U.S. Gambling Total Stock Market Indexis down 6.6% since Sept. 7. General concerns about the Chinese economy coupled with fears over regulatory crackdowns and uncertainties surrounding a gaming law review in Macao have been major bearish catalysts for casino stocks. Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer recently initiated coverage of a dozen gaming stocks and says investors need to be extremely selective, especially when it comes to Macao exposure. Instead, Politzer prefers stocks focused on Las Vegas and the U.S. online betting markets. Here are seven gaming stocks Wells Fargo recommends buying on the dip.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports increases in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24. That defied expectations for an average decline of 4.5 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 4.1 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 200,000 barrels for gasoline supplies and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast a supply increase of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 2.2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 200,000 barrels for the week. Oil prices extended earlier declines following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was down 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $74.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $75.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Drops as Climb in U.S. Stockpiles, Risk-Off Mood Check Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after a report pointed to a build in stockpiles and investors backed away from risk assets on concern the U.S. may default. West Texas Intermediate slumped more than 1% after reversing early gains on Tuesday to end narrowly lower. U.S. crude stockpiles expanded by more than 4 million barrels last week, according to the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute. That would be the first increase in nationwide inventories in eight weeks if confirmed by government data later on Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
247wallst.com

5 Top Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stocks to Buy Pay Big, Safe Dividends

With the potential for a very cold winter, this company may look to extend gains into 2022. DTE Energy Co. (NYSE: DTE) is the largest utility in Michigan. Its largest operating units are DTE Electric, an electric utility serving 2.2 million customers in southeastern Michigan, and DTE Gas, a natural gas utility serving 1.3 million customers in the state. DTE Energy also has non-utility energy businesses that focus on power and industrial projects, natural gas midstream and energy trading.
STOCKS
fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy