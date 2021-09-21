Billionaire Leon Black Raped Woman at Epstein’s Townhouse, New Docs Allege

A former model, identified in legal documents as “Jane Doe,” alleges that in 2002 billionaire Leon Black violently assaulted her in the third floor massage room of Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion, Vanity Fair reports. The woman alleges she was lured there by Epstein under the premise that she would be giving a $300 massage to Black. Weeks later, the documents claim, Black, co-founder and one-time CEO of private equity giant Apollo Global Management, paid her $5,000 to “help with her credit card debt.” The disgraced investor has been chased by controversy this year; in June, he was sued by an ex-girlfriend, former model Guzel Ganieva, linking him to pal Epstein’s sex trafficking ring for the first time, alleging that Black flew Ganieva to have sex with Epstein in 2008. Jane Doe’s accusations were filed on Monday in documents linked to Ganieva’s case. The documents describe the alleged rape in brutally graphic detail. “This claim is complete fiction and has no basis in fact or law,” a spokesperson for Black said in a statement. “It is telling that it is asserted anonymously and concerns events that allegedly occurred some 20 years ago. We expect that the courts will see this bogus claim for what it is.”