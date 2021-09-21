CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billionaire Leon Black Raped Woman at Epstein’s Townhouse, New Docs Allege

By AJ McDougall
 10 days ago
A former model, identified in legal documents as “Jane Doe,” alleges that in 2002 billionaire Leon Black violently assaulted her in the third floor massage room of Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion, Vanity Fair reports. The woman alleges she was lured there by Epstein under the premise that she would be giving a $300 massage to Black. Weeks later, the documents claim, Black, co-founder and one-time CEO of private equity giant Apollo Global Management, paid her $5,000 to “help with her credit card debt.” The disgraced investor has been chased by controversy this year; in June, he was sued by an ex-girlfriend, former model Guzel Ganieva, linking him to pal Epstein’s sex trafficking ring for the first time, alleging that Black flew Ganieva to have sex with Epstein in 2008. Jane Doe’s accusations were filed on Monday in documents linked to Ganieva’s case. The documents describe the alleged rape in brutally graphic detail. “This claim is complete fiction and has no basis in fact or law,” a spokesperson for Black said in a statement. “It is telling that it is asserted anonymously and concerns events that allegedly occurred some 20 years ago. We expect that the courts will see this bogus claim for what it is.”

Nelly’s Sexual-Assault Allegations Should Not Be Forgotten

Twitter has proven to be an effective tool in propelling faded stars back into the spotlight. It’s in this fashion that Nelly’s career has gained noticeable traction over the past year—thanks to the powerful PR that comes with participating in a Verzuz battle that, by design, elicits praise and recognition on social media for one’s contributions to the culture. However, his sudden re-emergence into the zeitgeist, that includes a new partnership with Burger King and lifetime achievement award from BET, has led many to overlook the numerous allegations of sexual assault that the St. Louis rapper has faced over the past four years.
Huge Hack Outs NYPD Officers Moonlighting as ‘Oath Keeper’ Militiamen

Several public servants and cops in New York are listed as members of the violent, far-right Oath Keepers militia group, according to a hack of membership data analyzed by WNYC and Gothamist. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said an investigation had been launched to determine the accuracy of the leaked information and assess whether any city officials are involved in the anti-government group. Eighteen people affiliated with the Oath Keepers were involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection. The leaked names, emails, and membership data do not confirm if those listed are active members, but there were dozens of names matching current and former police, court, and prisons officers. “The Oath Keepers are a vile, extremist anti-government organization,” said Bill Neidhardt, a spokesman for the mayor. “An immediate internal investigation has been launched.”
Atomwaffen Leader Who Sent Swastika-Covered Posters to Reporters Convicted of Five Federal Felonies

The purported leader of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division has been convicted of five federal felonies after carrying out a terrifying campaign of intimidation against journalists and Anti-Defamation League staff. In a statement, the Justice Department confirmed Texas-based Kaleb Cole, 25, was convicted of conspiracy, three counts of mailing threats, and one count of interfering with a federally protected activity. Cole was charged last year after sending Swastika-covered posters to journalists—most of whom were either Jewish or people of color—which warned them “You have been visited by your local Nazis,” “Your Actions have Consequences,” and “We are Watching.” Cole could face as much as a decade in prison when he’s sentenced in January. In his closing argument Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Woods told the jury that Cole “was not simply sending a message of hate; he was sending a statement of terror.”
Katie Couric Texted Serial Creep Matt Lauer Post-Firing to Say ‘I Am Crushed. I Love You’

In her new memoir, veteran TV anchor Katie Couric said she had conflicted emotions after her Today show co-host Matt Lauer was ousted over bombshell allegations that he preyed upon and sexually harassed young women. According to the Daily Mail, she wrote that despite the “awful things” Lauer had done, her “heart sank” at his firing. She sent supportive text messages when he was fired in 2017, writing that it felt “heartless” to abandon someone she spent so many years sitting beside. “I am crushed. I love you and care about you deeply. I am here. Please let me know if you want to talk. There will be better days ahead,” she wrote. Lauer sent a kissy-face emoji in response. However, Couric admits that she had “heard whispers” from around the studio about Lauer. Still, she insists that he was a “decent” man.
MAGA Pastor Makes Triumphant Return Home, Gets Arrested Immediately

Canada’s very own MAGA pastor Artur Pawlowski, known for defying COVID-19 orders and spreading anti-vax misinformation, was arrested upon arriving back home on Monday. Calgary police said Pawloski was arrested on the tarmac on two outstanding warrants for failing to wear a mask in March and disobeying a court order in June. Pawlowski and his brother David regularly held maskless church services during the pandemic and denied local health officials entry to the building. Both were found guilty of contempt in June; the sentencing is expected in October.
