Billy Porter Birthday Special: 12 Motivating Quotes by The Cinderella Actor That Will Give You a Beautiful Perspective About Life

Billy Porter celebrates his 52nd birthday on September 21. His prestigious career on stage and on the screen is something we should applause. Porter’s outrageous and ravishing nature is the key point about his lifestyle. Also, his excellent and unique fashion sense will give you an absolute spark on your eyes. He is the recipient of several honors for his works. He won Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical on 2013, for his role in Kinky Boots. He also bagged Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor, for his amazing role in TV series Pose. FYI, he was the first gay black man to be nominated and awarded in any lead acting, with prestigious award Primetime Emmys. Billy Porter Birthday Special: Shattering Stereotypes and Making Way for Androgynous Fashion, He’s the Real Style Icon of Recent Times.