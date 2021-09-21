CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Billy Porter Birthday Special: 12 Motivating Quotes by The Cinderella Actor That Will Give You a Beautiful Perspective About Life

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 10 days ago

Billy Porter celebrates his 52nd birthday on September 21. His prestigious career on stage and on the screen is something we should applause. Porter’s outrageous and ravishing nature is the key point about his lifestyle. Also, his excellent and unique fashion sense will give you an absolute spark on your eyes. He is the recipient of several honors for his works. He won Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical on 2013, for his role in Kinky Boots. He also bagged Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor, for his amazing role in TV series Pose. FYI, he was the first gay black man to be nominated and awarded in any lead acting, with prestigious award Primetime Emmys. Billy Porter Birthday Special: Shattering Stereotypes and Making Way for Androgynous Fashion, He’s the Real Style Icon of Recent Times.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

What Is Billy Porter’s Net Worth?

Award-winning Broadway actor and renowned vocalist Billy Porter has a prestigious career on stage and on the screen. Most recently, the Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee starred as the genderless fairy godparent Fab G in the Amazon Prime live-action remake of the fairy tale “Cinderella.”. Porter, who is married to...
CELEBRITIES
wxhc.com

Billy Porter reveals why he wants to say “thank you” to Elizabeth Taylor

If Billy Porter ever had the chance to speak to the late Elizabeth Taylor, he knows exactly what he'd say to her: "Thank you." In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Porter reacted to being honored by the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation with their prestigious Commitment to End AIDS Award. Saying he was "humbled" by the honor, the Cinderella star couldn't hold back the overwhelming appreciation he has for the late actress.
CELEBRITIES
hotspotatl.com

Happy Birthday! 11 Of Billy Porter’s Most Striking Looks [Gallery]

Billy Porter celebrates another year of life in the most stylish way possible. The actor and singer turns 52 years old today, fashionably. Porter began his journey performing on Broadway stages before launching a solo career as both a singer and an actor. The award-winning entertainer has achieved many milestones since his early days on stage. With an expansive career across the arts, he first won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots. Porter’s role as Pray Tell in the groundbreaking drama series, Pose, earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series in 2019.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Stephen Stills
ETOnline.com

Billy Porter Brings His Style A-Game to the 2021 Emmys

The Pose star brought his style A-game to the 2021 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Porter looked sensational, wearing an all-black ensemble by Ashi. The look included wide-leg trousers with a long-sleeve top that included dramatic winged sleeves. He was fully blinged-out with stunning Lorraine Schwartz accessories, which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
laconiadailysun.com

Billy Porter changed Emmy Award wings

Billy Porter's "wings" were clipped before the Emmy Awards on Sunday (19.09.21). The 'Pose' actor - who lost out to 'The Crown's Josh O'Connor for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series prize - walked the red carpet at LA Live in an all-black outfit featuring long sleeves, gloves, trousers and dramatic ruffled wings on his arms, but admitted he'd originally planned for the outfit to look very different.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Actor#Fyi#The First Wives Club#Lgbtq
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Tiffany Haddish Debuted an Icy-White Pixie Cut at the Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish has already made several iconic hair reveals at big awards shows and red carpet events, so why would the Venice Film Festival be any different for the comedian?. The Like a Boss star attended the premiere of her upcoming movie The Card Counter on Thursday evening and debuted...
MOVIES
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
CELEBRITIES
/Film

14 Movie Roles Denzel Washington Should Have Turned Down

It goes without saying that Denzel Washington is a living legend — a man so inherent to our perception of cinematic talent that his mere presence is considered an improvement to any film. Washington-starring movies become, in their own inevitable way, Washington-esque movies. "Malcolm X," "Fences," "Crimson Tide," and "Training Day" — with just a couple of lines here and a forehead rub there, each one becomes Washington material in the most Denzel-ion sort of way.
MOVIES
HelloGiggles

So Can We Consider Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Instagram Official Now?

Though it's not really a secret that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are an item, neither party has confirmed their relationship. But Tatum kind of just made things Instagram official by sharing a snap of himself and Kravitz at Alicia Key's Met Gala afterparty, and well, we're taking this and running with it.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

The essential Celine Dion playlist

Since winning the international singing competition Eurovision in 1988, Celine Dion has made an incredible mark on the world of music, in both French and in English. She may be best known for "My Heart Will Go On," the smash-hit song from "Titanic," but Dion's catalog is positively packed with killer ballads and incredible singing.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Could Cardi B Be Playing The Lead Role For ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake?

Hollywood is prepping to remake the film, The Bodyguard and producers are eyeing Cardi B for the lead role. Variety reported Wednesday that Cardi B is one of the names floating around to revive the role made famous by the late Whitney Houston. Additionally, sources say Channing Tatum is being...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Leah Remini Doesn’t ‘Respect’ the Way Laura Prepon Handled Her Scientology Exit: ‘Not Everybody Who Has a Voice Uses It’

Not on the same page. After Laura Prepon confirmed her exit from the Church of Scientology earlier this year, Leah Remini explained why she didn’t agree with her approach. “I got people into Scientology — I promoted it most of my life,” Remini, 51, detailed during an interview with Daily Beast Live on Tuesday, September 28. “For those of us who were in the public eye and who were speaking on behalf of Scientology, getting people into Scientology, I feel that we have a responsibility to do the work when we find out that none of those things we were doing was not only [not] helpful, but damaging and very harmful to people’s lives.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy