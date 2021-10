The County’s Budget Office will hold a public workshop at 1:30 pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the Board of Supervisors Hearing and Planning Commission Rooms to educate the public on the County’s strategic financial planning and budget development processes and use of the ARPA funds. Members of the public may submit comments now through October 22, 2021 on use of the ARPA funds as part of the County’s planning process by going to the comment form found here.

