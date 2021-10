Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 22-of-27 passes for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 35-17, Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night. Rodgers rebounded from a Week 1 dud in impression fashion, as he connected with Aaron Jones for three scores and Robert Tonyan on the other. Over the last three seasons following a loss, Rodgers is now 7-0 with 20 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Rodgers and the Packers will have a stiffer test in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

