CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Hong Kong shares slip after Evergrande woes rattle global markets

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks slipped on Tuesday, a day after worries about the future of embattled developer China Evergrande Group shook global markets.

The Hong Kong benchmark, which sank to its lowest since Oct. 5, 2020 in morning trade of 23,771.46, was down 0.3% at 24,022.12 by midday break. China Evergrande fell 3.5%.

An index tracking property and construction stocks gained 1%, recovering from sharp declines on Monday, led by a 14.2% surge in Guangzhou R&F Properties after it said it would raise $2.5 billion by borrowing from major shareholders and selling a subsidiary.

“The market sentiment improved a bit on R&F fund raising cheers,” said Steven Leung, a sales director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong, adding, default risk was still a significant concern.

Mainland Chinese stock markets are closed for the mid-autumn festival till Sept. 21 and will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Evergrande, China’s most indebted developer, faces a major test this week as it is due to pay $83.5 million in interest relating to its March 2022 bond on Thursday. It has another $47.5 million payment due on Sept. 29 for March 2024 notes.

Evergrande is confident it will “walk out of its darkest moment” and deliver property projects as pledged, its chairman said in a letter to staff reported by local media.

Overnight, the S&P500 shed 1.70%, its biggest drop in four months, which analysts attributed to worries about Evergrande shaking already jittery markets.

Chinese tech stocks listed in Hong Kong fell on Tuesday, with the Hang Seng Tech Index down 1.5%.

Bilibili led the slide in the tech index, dropping 4.5%, while NetEase dropped 4.2%.

Hong Kong property stocks rebounded following a sell-off in the previous session with CK Asset rising 1.9%, SHKP gaining 1.6%, New World Development climbing 1.2% and Henderson Land up 0.5%.

Both the Hong Kong dollar and the Chinese yuan, traded offshore, steadied after weakening to a three-week low against the dollar on Monday. (Reporting by Alun John and Donny Kwok; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
AFP

China urges banks to avoid housing speculation to curb Evergrande risk

China has urged banks to steady the housing market and avoid speculation as fears mount that Evergrande's debt crisis could spill over into the property sector. Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities that it is struggling to repay, the Chinese property developer's potential collapse poses systemic risks for the national and global economy. At a Wednesday meeting, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said the country's financial sector must meet the goals of "stabilising land and housing prices" and "insist on not using real estate as a short-term economic stimulus," according to an online statement. The central bank also stressed that "houses are used for living, not speculation".
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Markets#Hong Kong Dollar#Hang Seng#China Evergrande Group#R F Properties#Uob Kay Hian#Chinese#The Hang Seng Tech Index#Netease#Ck Asset#Shkp#New World Development#Henderson Land
The Independent

Shortages, shipping, shutdowns hit Asian factory output

Shortages of power, computer chips and other parts, soaring shipping costs and shutdowns of factories to battle the pandemic are taking a toll on Asian economies. Data released Thursday showed Japan’s factory output slowed while China’s manufacturing outlook weakened. Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. became the latest automaker to idle production lines for a few extra days due to shortfalls in components. While Japan and some other countries are beginning to ease out of emergency measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, others are having to reimpose such precautions, adding to uncertainty over the outlook for regional and global growth.Factory...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
NBC Miami

$80 Oil Is Sending the Market Toward Demand Destruction, Morgan Stanley Says

With winter ahead and a gas crunch in Europe, the demand picture appears promising. But demand destruction could be imminent as prices climb higher, some experts are warning. Higher energy prices will also fuel even higher inflation, which poses a significant threat to demand. The current energy market picture is...
TRAFFIC
actionnewsnow.com

It's official. China's manufacturing industry is in trouble

Factories in China are struggling at a time when the world's second largest economy has to contend with yet another concern: a growing power supply crunch. A government survey of manufacturing activity released Thursday fell to 49.6 in September, down from 50.1 in August. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction — and in this case, it was the first time the official survey showed activity shrinking since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems postpones its IPO over adverse market conditions

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. , a Florida-based technology provider for investment managers, said Wednesday it has decided to postpone its initial public offering because of adverse market conditions. The major indexes suffered steep losses on Tuesday with the S&P 500 seeing its worst day since May 12. Stocks sold off as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve moving away from the accommodative policy it set during the early months of the pandemic on concerns over elevated inflation. Allvue said its decision to postpone came "despite receiving strong interest and positive indications from the broader institutional investor market." The company was aiming to raise
BUSINESS
The Guardian

How bad is China’s energy crisis?

The situation is widespread. In recent days, factories in 20 of China’s 31 provinces have suffered a loss of power, forcing many to shut down production, at least for hours at a time. Millions of households in the north-east of the country have also lost power and found that they cannot use electricity to heat or light their homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China's high-end military technology touted at biggest air show

ZHUHAI, China, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China put on an extravagant display of once-secret high-end military technology at its largest air show this week, while broadcasting its growing ambitions in space exploration and for self-sufficiency in commercial aircraft. Pandemic-related travel restrictions meant Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai...
INDIA
Reuters

Reuters

192K+
Followers
215K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy