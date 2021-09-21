Bright Stripes Installation / Taller KEN + Alloy Design

Temporary Installations • Brooklyn, United States. Text description provided by the architects. Design studio Taller KEN has unveiled Bright Stripes, an installation in Downtown Brooklyn designed to bring people together through simple artistic means. The objective for this installation was spearheaded by Greg Melitonov of Taller KEN in collaboration with Alloy Development. As a multicultural practice, the studio’s work often reflects their own diverse backgrounds through the use of bright, graphic aesthetics. This promotes inclusivity and visually signifies that the activation is meant to be used by everyone. Each element of Bright Stripes, which features bright colorblocked stripes cascading down scaffolding and into the street, has been thoughtfully planned out by Taller KEN to reflect the needs of the community.