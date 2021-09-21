How Kobe Bryant Inspired Mookie Betts’ Special Moment With Reds Fan
You probably have watched the well-traveled video of Mookie Betts' first-class gesture on social media. Betts, for those who haven't, tracked down the first-ever home run ball hit by Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl on Sunday. He asked the fan who caught it in right field — ironically Friedl's first-ever hit — to throw it back given the significance, and after the fan quickly obliged, the Los Angeles Dodgers star gifted him an autographed bat upon returning to the outfield.www.dailydodgers.com
