NBA

How Kobe Bryant Inspired Mookie Betts’ Special Moment With Reds Fan

By Yahoo! Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou probably have watched the well-traveled video of Mookie Betts' first-class gesture on social media. Betts, for those who haven't, tracked down the first-ever home run ball hit by Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl on Sunday. He asked the fan who caught it in right field — ironically Friedl's first-ever hit — to throw it back given the significance, and after the fan quickly obliged, the Los Angeles Dodgers star gifted him an autographed bat upon returning to the outfield.

Mookie Betts
Kobe Bryant
#Cincinnati Reds#The Los Angeles Dodgers
