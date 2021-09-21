How Kobe Bryant Inspired Mookie Betts’ Special Moment With Reds Fan

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is not only a star baseball player, and not only a stud bowler, but he’s also a great dude. Get this: in the middle of a game in Cincinnati, Betts realized that Reds outfielder T.J. Friedl had just knocked his first big league hit into the stands. Normally, that first hit baseball is in play, and is easily collected by the player’s team. But if it’s a homer, a fan is out there in the stands with the ball, and you might not see it again. So Mookie acted quickly:

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO