TV Shows

Lil Dicky, LL Cool J And More Pay Tribute To Late “Just A Friend” Rapper Biz Markie

By Michelle Leidecker
mxdwn.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 73rd Emmy’s opened with a tribute to the late rapper Biz Markie. The star studded audience got to see this tribute performed by Lil Dicky, LL Cool J, Cedric The Entertainer and more. Cedric The Entertainer, the host of the ceremony at the Event Deck at L.A. Live, opened the show by rapping the opening lines from Markie’s hit “Just A Friend”, before LL Cool J ran through the audience with lines referencing vaccines, quarantine and The Queen’s Gambit. The ceremony continued with different audience members performing the chorus of “Just A Friend,” followed by Lil Dicky who reworded the second verse in order to include references to different TV shows that were nominated including television shows like Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You and more.

music.mxdwn.com

