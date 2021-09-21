CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

China keeps virus at bay at high cost ahead of Olympics

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 10 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BEIJING (AP) — The Beizhong International Travel Agency in the eastern city of Tianjin has had only one customer since coronavirus outbreaks that began in July prompted Chinese leaders to renew city lockdowns and travel controls.

Most of China is virus-free, but the abrupt, severe response to outbreaks has left would-be tourists jittery about traveling to places they might be barred from leaving. That has hit consumer spending, hindering efforts to keep the economic recovery on track.

China’s “zero tolerance” strategy of trying to isolate every case and stop transmission has helped keep the country where the virus first was detected in late 2019 largely free of disease. But the public and businesses are paying a steep price.

Foreign athletes are due to compete in the Winter Olympics that start Feb. 4 in Beijing and the nearby city of Zhangjiakou, but the government has yet to say whether restrictions that prevent most foreigners from entering China will be relaxed to allow spectators in.

“Two years ago, this was our busiest season,” said the Beizhong agency manager, Wang Hui.

“Now, customers tend to postpone their plans because of the outbreaks,” Wang said. “This year is worse than last year.”

China is closed to most foreign visitors and discourages its own public from traveling.

The government has yet to give final details on anti-coronavirus measures for the Winter Games. Some 2,900 athletes are due to compete, plus 800 more in the Paralympic Winter Games on March 4-13.

China has reported 4,636 deaths — and none since February — out of 95,577 cases since early 2020. Its total is smaller than one-day new infection figures in the United States, India and some other countries.

Since July, outbreaks blamed on travelers bringing the more contagious delta variant into the country have occurred in Nanjing west of Shanghai, Putian and Xiamen in the southeast and Yunnan province in the southwest. But cases number in the dozens, not the tens of thousands of new daily infections seen in other countries.

“The zero-tolerance policy has been highly effective in putting COVID under control, but the short-term cost is also extremely high,” economists Larry Hu and Xinyu Ji of Macquarie said in a report.

China was the only major economy to grow last year after the ruling party declared the virus under control in March and allowed factories, shops and offices to reopen. Output in the United States, Europe and Japan contracted.

Economic output rose 1.3% over the previous quarter in the three months ending in June, better than 0.6% in January-March but among the past decade’s weakest quarters.

The International Monetary Fund and private sector forecasters have lowered economic growth forecasts but still expect output to rise by as much as 8.5% this year, up sharply from last year’s multi-decade low of 2.3% and well above the ruling party target of “more than 6%.”

Exports in August rose 25.6% over a year earlier, but retail spending growth slowed to 2.5% from July’s 8.5%.

“People are clearly worried that they could get trapped in tourist destinations if Covid cases emerge,” economist Iris Pang of ING said in a report.

Authorities on Sept. 12 suspended most access to Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in Fujian province, after an outbreak that an official newspaper, Global Times, said might have begun with a resident who returned from Singapore. Cinemas, bars and other public facilities were closed. Supermarkets and restaurants were ordered to limit customer numbers.

Xiamen, a coastal business center in Fujian with 3.5 million people, closed off access to some neighborhoods after cases were detected there. Schools shut down.

An entrepreneur who sells shoes made in Putian online said the outbreak and anti-disease controls have shut down that local industry.

“Customers are urging us to deliver goods, but factories have stopped working,” said the merchant, Su Ye. She said September and October usually are busy, but disruptions in production and delivery “will cause orders to drop a lot.”

“Many orders were canceled because of our slow delivery,” Su said.

The Global Times said a man who returned from Singapore on Aug. 4 was suspected of spreading the virus to Putian.

The traveler, identified by the surname Lin, underwent a 14-day quarantine and nine nucleic acid and serologic tests, all of which were negative, the Global Times said. But he tested positive on Sept. 10.

Despite that, the screening and quarantine process is working properly, according to Yu Changping, a physician at the Department of Respiratory Medicine of People’s Hospital of Wuhan University.

“There is no special change in the situation,” said Yu. “There is no need to adopt measures different from the past.”

Some experts suggest China might need to adopt more flexible tactics because “zero tolerance” is too disruptive and new variants might be impossible to eradicate.

“The bottom line is, I don’t think they can keep the virus out, and they need to live with the reality,” said Nicholas Thomas, a professor of health security at the City University of Hong Kong.

Chinese leaders have tried to squelch public discussion of such a possible change.

A prominent disease expert, Zhang Wenzhong, faced official criticism after he said on his widely read social media account the world needs to “learn to coexist with the virus.”

A former health minister rejected Zhang’s suggestion in a commentary published by the Communist Party newspaper People’s Daily. The university that awarded Zhang’s PhD in 2000 announced an investigation of accusations of plagiarism but concluded his work “met all the criteria” for the degree.

For now, tourist arrivals from abroad are shut down. That has devastated high-end hotels and resorts.

Some engineers and other employees who were abroad when the government shut down travel in early 2020 have been allowed to return, but lawyers and others say they were turned away.

Authorities also are trying to keep Chinese from leaving the country. The government refuses to issue or renew passports without an important need to travel. Businesspeople have been told that doesn’t include visiting customers or business partners.

The government announced last week it had vaccinated just over 1 billion people, or 71% of its population.

But while regulators have given emergency approval to nine coronavirus vaccines, most are made by local companies Sinopharm or Sinovac. China has yet to approve BioNTech, Moderna or other vaccines used abroad.

“As far as the vaccine strategy is, it’s been very successful, the trouble is the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines are not very efficacious against delta,” Thomas said.

As is true elsewhere, online grocers and other e-commerce have reaped a windfall from shutdowns and lockdowns.

But a wave of bankruptcies has hit small shops, restaurants and other businesses.

China’s populous domestic market means travel restrictions “do not impact it as much as countries such as Thailand that depend heavily on tourism,” said Trinh Nguyen of Natixis, a French financial firm, in an email.

In another blow to tourism, the government told students and teachers to avoid travel during September’s Mid-Autumn Festival and the Oct. 1-7 National Day break.

“There used to be a silver September and a golden October for travel, but now we have nothing,” said Wang, the travel agency manager in Tianjin.

People suffering from cancer, heart disease and other chronic, potentially life-threatening conditions, meanwhile have struggled to get treatment as hospitals shut down other departments to focus on treating coronavirus patients or refused to accept cases deemed non-emergency.

___

Wu reported from Taipei. AP researchers Yu Bing in Beijing and Chen Si in Shanghai contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China 'must be prepared to make the first nuclear strike' in response to growing US presence in the region and AUKUS strategic partnership, senior diplomat declares

China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its 'no-first-use' policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific, a senior diplomat has said. Sha Zukang, the country's former ambassador to the UN, told a summit of Chinese nuclear policy experts that it is time to 're- examine and fine-tune' a long-standing commitment to only use nukes in retaliation as the US 'builds new military alliances and as it increases its military presence in our neighbourhood.'
INDIA
thedrive

China's Massive 11-Barrel Naval Gatling Gun Has Been Adapted For Close-In Defense On Land

The trailer-mounted gun could give Chinese land units a fearsome defense against low-flying aircraft, cruise missiles, and even possibly artillery. China has unveiled a new 11-barrel version of its ground-based 30mm air-defense system, with a trailer-mounted adaptation seemingly optimized for the point-defense of key installations. The new weapon, and its seven-barrel predecessor, are both based on existing shipborne anti-aircraft artillery systems. Although the exact capabilities of the new weapon are unconfirmed, the 11-barrel mobile Gatling-style cannon would be effective against low-flying helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, and cruise missiles, as well as offering a powerful counter to the growing threat posed by small drones. Furthermore, it could even fulfill a role similar to the U.S.-developed Centurion Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) system.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Eastern China#Ap#Chinese#Covid#Ing#The Global Times#Serologic
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsweek

China Tells NATO to Stay Out of Asia

China told NATO on Monday to focus its attention on transatlantic issues, raising objections to the deployment of foreign military vessels and aircraft near the country in recent years. In their first formal dialogue since a tense exchange of statements in June, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told NATO Secretary...
POLITICS
AFP

China shows off new drones and jets at Zhuhai airshow

China on Tuesday showed off its increasingly sophisticated air power including surveillance drones, with an eye on disputed territories from Taiwan to the South China Sea and its rivalry with the United States. The country's biggest airshow, in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai, comes as Beijing pushes to meet a 2035 deadline to retool its military for modern warfare. China still lags the United States in terms of tech and investment in its war machine, but experts say it is narrowing the gap. A US intelligence report this year flagged China's growing influence as one of America's biggest threats.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Sydney think tank says China less generous toward Pacific

China gave significantly less aid to Pacific island nations in recent years despite Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to increase its influence in the region, according to a Sydney-based think tank.Chinese aid to the Pacific shrank by 31% in 2019 to $169 million, the Lowy Institute said in its annual Pacific Aid Map released Wednesday.Only the World Bank pulled back more that year, but that had been expected after aid tripled between 2017 and 2018 through an extraordinary burst of investment, said Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the international policy think tank.“There has been a consistent level of growing...
CHINA
AFP

US siblings under China exit ban head home after Huawei deal

An American brother and sister barred from exiting China since 2018 in an apparent bid to pressure their father to return and face criminal allegations have finally left the country, Beijing and Washington confirmed on Tuesday. It quoted the siblings saying they were being prevented from leaving to compel their father, a former executive at a Chinese state-owned bank, to return to the country and face criminal charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
investing.com

What is behind China's power crunch?

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. HOW LONG HAS THERE BEEN A POWER SUPPLY PROBLEM...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KEYT

Asian shares mixed on China developer, virus concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed amid concerns over troubled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande and over the pandemic. Japan’s benchmark jumped after reopening from Thursday’s national holiday, but shares were little changed in South Korea and China. Australia’s index fell. On Wall Street, stocks rose broadly for a second day in a row, reversing losses for the week. Investors were pleased to have gotten some clarity from the Federal Reserve a day earlier that it was not on the verge of raising interest rates. Evergrande’s announcement that it was making a payment due Thursday helped to ease worries over whether it might default on its huge debt obligations.
WORLD
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy