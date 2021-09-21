Legion Outdoors a hit with veterans

Area veterans can find ways to refresh their spirits through an outdoor program hosted by Frank Gladd American Legion Post 20.

The post has hosted Legion Outdoors for the past two years, Post Commander Tim Smith said.

"We have therapeutic outings where we go hiking or kayaking or camping, various events like that," he said. “They can get out there and clear their mind.”

Smith said there is a high rate of suicides among veterans, so they need ways to rehabilitate.

Legion member Nathan Abel said the program is for family members, as well.

"We want to rehabilitate veterans and we want to rehabilitate their families," he said. "When somebody deploys, it's not just the veteran, it's their families."

Abel recalled meeting with Smith a couple of years and suggesting that the post have a camping trip.

"He said that we need to start a program for it," Abel said. "Two weeks later, he came to me and said, 'We're going to start Legion Outdoors, and you're in charge.' I came to him with this, and he got a vision and it's just taken off."

Legion Outdoor gatherings get veterans involved in a variety of outdoor activities.

Activities on Saturday included kayaking and hiking.

"About a dozen of them went to the (Fort Gibson) dam and the bus dropped them off with their kayaks," Smith said. "They floated in their kayaks about five miles to Clinkenbeard River Park.”

After a lunch featuring grilled bratwurst, several attendees walked down part of the Jean-Pierre Chouteau Hiking Trail and back.

"And we just hung out for two or three hours playing corn hole, shooting the breeze," he said.

About 25 came to Saturday's event.

"We had four come down from Tulsa to hang out with us," Smith said. "All veterans in the community are invited. We're not picky.”

Smith said the post tries to host one or two outdoor activities a month.

"Last March, we went rappelling down at Robbers Cave, and we've gone on a few fishing things throughout the year," Smith said, adding that attendance rises and falls.

"One time, we went kayaking and we had 25 boats, other times we've had four or five, it just depends,” he said.

People also have gone fishing at a private lake.

"We do that three or four times a year," Smith said. "We went to Greenleaf and have gone kayaking. We are trying to get a group of us to go skydiving once or twice a year. Anything outdoors we're interested in."

The program has helped boost membership.

"In the past two years, we gained 100 new members," Smith said. "It's attracted a lot of members because of the therapeutic outings."

New members have come from around the area, he said, adding that a few live in Tulsa and some live in Eufaula.

"The more we go, I am meeting veterans I've never met before," Abel said.

• Veterans interested in Legion Outdoors may go to the Frank Gladd American Legion, Post 20 Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/okpost20, the post website at https://oklegion20.org or call (918) 770-8010.