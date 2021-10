JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Drivers in Missouri are going to pay more for gas starting Friday but there’s a way around the tax increase if you keep your receipts. It’s been more than 20 years since the Show Me State saw a gas tax increase after voters failed to pass previous hikes on the ballot in 2014 and 2018. Currently, Missouri has the third-lowest gas tax in the nation. The state’s last gas tax increase was approved in 1992, increasing the tax by 6 cents over a phase of five years.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO