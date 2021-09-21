Head to head: Should we rush the booster shots?

Even as Lions celebrate one month of a reopened, fully vaccinated campus, and California continues to weather the pandemic better than the rest of the country, there are worries as to how long that may last. The delta variant, while still weak compared to vaccine antibodies, causes concern over weakened protection for mild and moderate disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Now, the conversation has centered around using booster shots against COVID-19 in order to protect the most vulnerable and strengthen immunity. But should we be rushing out booster shots as soon as possible, or should we keep using our current measures such as masks and existing vaccines to fight the pandemic? Assistant opinion editor Cristobal Spielmann and interim opinion editor Yukana Inoue go head-to-head on booster shots.