Sports weekend roundup: men's and women's soccer add to their streaks

By Chris Benis, asst. sports editor
laloyolan.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMen’s water polo (2-4 overall, 0-0-0 conference) The men’s water polo team entered the non-conference portion of their season with high expectations, but have since skid to a 2-4 overall record. Part of that is surely due to the level of competition they have been playing; their opening game versus No. 6 UCSB ended in a disappointing 7-14 loss, and they recently fell to a No. 11 Princeton University squad in a thrilling 10-11 loss. Junior attacker Blazo Mitrovic provided five of those scores, and sophomore attacker Jonny Rimlinger added three goals in the final quarter to put the Lions within one point of their opposition. Men’s water polo will begin conference play on Oct. 9 against the Air Force Academy.

