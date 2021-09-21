Sports weekend roundup: men's and women's soccer add to their streaks

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team lost their road game against Concordia University yesterday 2-5. It was another tough loss for the Mountaineers as they continue to look for their identity as a young team trying to put all the pieces together. However, an optimistic look at this team would show that even in losses, Schreiner has found ways to continue to improve in every match. This time being the discovery of two new goal scorers in #22 Noah Boggus and #21 Kevin Fernandez, who both got their first career goals in this match.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO