The importance of #FreeBritney
About a week ago on Sept. 12, Britney Spears announced her engagement with long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari. Any engagement is a joyous occasion; however, this one was especially so, given that Spears' father, James P. Spears, had just filed to end her 13-year-long conservatorship on Sept. 7. Considering that Spears was not even allowed to drive alone with Sam under the conservatorship, this engagement is an incredible feat for both Spears and the #FreeBritney movement.www.laloyolan.com
