The importance of #FreeBritney

The first month of summer is usually a sweltering time, but this past June, the heat was directed at more than just the climate. Pop icon Britney Spears broke her silence in June of this year, bringing to light the things she’s had to endure during her conservatorship, which was controlled by her father. On Sept. 8, however, Spears’s father filed for release from the contract naming him as her conservator. This was a forward move in ending Spears’s 13 years of conservatorship, but the formal end is still yet to be seen. Spears will return to courts in Los Angeles today at 4:30 p.m. EST to plead her case in person.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO