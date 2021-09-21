CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The importance of #FreeBritney

By Yukana Inoue, interim opinion editor
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a week ago on Sept. 12, Britney Spears announced her engagement with long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari. Any engagement is a joyous occasion; however, this one was especially so, given that Spears' father, James P. Spears, had just filed to end her 13-year-long conservatorship on Sept. 7. Considering that Spears was not even allowed to drive alone with Sam under the conservatorship, this engagement is an incredible feat for both Spears and the #FreeBritney movement.

AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
Mic

Jamie Spears reportedly wants $2 million to step down as Britney's conservator

According to Britney Spears' new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, her father is trying to weasel an additional $2 million away from the pop star before he agrees to step down as her conservator. You see, Jamie Spears filed legal documents in early August saying he intended to step aside as his daughter's guardian. But he provided no timeline for doing so, instead saying he'd work with the court to ensure an "orderly transition to a new conservator." It wasn't exactly the "Britney is free" moment her fans hoped for.
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
#FreeBritney transformed from a trend into reality

Unity is something that comes in many forms. It doesn’t occur in one particular mold but rather in a variety of spaces. Whether it be in-person or online, the sight of people coming together can be a beautiful moment to capture. Britney Spears, a renowned artist that has held the...
Britney’s back: Vandegrift student speaks on #FreeBritney

The first month of summer is usually a sweltering time, but this past June, the heat was directed at more than just the climate. Pop icon Britney Spears broke her silence in June of this year, bringing to light the things she’s had to endure during her conservatorship, which was controlled by her father. On Sept. 8, however, Spears’s father filed for release from the contract naming him as her conservator. This was a forward move in ending Spears’s 13 years of conservatorship, but the formal end is still yet to be seen. Spears will return to courts in Los Angeles today at 4:30 p.m. EST to plead her case in person.
What Britney Spears Tells Us About the Exploitation of Hollywood Child Actors

When Britney Spears attorney Matthew Rosengart appears in Los Angeles probate court September 29 before Judge Brenda Penny and argues for his client’s release from a 13-year conservatorship overseen by her estranged father, the motion stands to correct a wrong that began long before #freebritney, or Chris Crocker’s plea 14 years ago to “Leave Britney alone!,” or even her 1993 debut on the Mickey Mouse Club. The abuse of Spears’ conservatorship, which rendered her the legal equivalent of a child, also speaks to an abuse that threatens many child performers — kidfluencers, TikTok and reality stars, and anyone who lives in...
EXPLAINER: How conservatorships like Britney Spears’ work

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has successfully ousted her father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, and she is likely to be freed to make her own decisions in November. Here’s a look at how conservatorships operate, what’s unusual about hers, and why she and so many fans have worked to […]
Britney Spears lawyer credits ‘instrumental’ #FreeBritney movement in conservatorship victory

Britney Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart says the #FreeBritney movement has been “instrumental” in the singer’s efforts to end her conservatorship.Rosengart spoke at a news conference on Wednesday (30 September) after a judge suspended Spears’ father from the conservatorship during a landmark court hearing.Once a niche rallying cry for super-fans of the singer, #FreeBritney gained momentum, both as a movement and a slogan, around 2019. It has earned additional mainstream interest with the release of a series of documentaries about the singer.Addressing supporters after the hearing, Rosengart said: “I’ve only been on this matter for a couple of months, but...
Monica Lewinsky says the many apologies to Britney Spears are 'long overdue'

Monica Lewinsky, whose infamous affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an unpaid intern at the White House made her endless fodder for the media in the '90s, feels for Britney Spears, who kicked off her high-profile career in the same decade. And she's glad to see that, following the success of Framing Britney Spears, people like Spears's ex Justin Timberlake, comedian Sarah Silverman, blogger Perez Hilton and more have apologized for the jokes and jabs they made years ago.
