Burns should host women and genderfluid workout nights

Every now and then something truly miraculous happens: I arrive at my workout class really early (like 15 entire minutes early) instead of swooping in at the last minute to grab the worst spot in the studio. While I always have the intention to foam roll before I leave my house, I usually arrive to class stiff, sore, and just plain tight. So when I find myself with the extra time, I try to get a few stretches in to help shake out all of the soreness before hopping into a workout routine. While I think this is a good idea (child's pose is the answer to everything, no?) trainers say, not so fast.

