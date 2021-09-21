CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, MO

Taste of Crawford County This Saturday

mymoinfo.com
 10 days ago

(Steelville) A new event is coming to Steelville on Saturday. Mayor Terry Beckham says if you enjoy locally produced wines, this event should be right up your alley. Taste of Crawford County runs 10 to 4 on Saturday along Main Street in downtown Steelville. This event is to show off the best Crawford County has to offer in the areas of locally grown and value-added products, homemade specialty foods, local wines, craft beers, hand-crafted products made by local artisans, and to showcase tourism destinations and lodging establishments. Taste of Crawford County is free to attend.

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, MO
Crawford County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Government
City
Steelville, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle 'Black Widow' lawsuit

LOS ANGELES — Scarlett Johansson and Disney have reached a settlement over her blockbuster lawsuit that accused the studio of sabotaging the theatrical release of "Black Widow" to prop up Disney Plus. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. "I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney," Johansson...
MOVIES
The Hill

Democrats pour cold water on Manchin's $1.5T price tag

His fellow Democrats quickly poured cold water Thursday on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (W.Va.) suggested maximum of a $1.5 trillion social spending bill, underscoring the rocky path facing leadership and President Biden on advancing their biggest legislative priority. Manchin, in a massive scrum on Capitol Hill, doubled down on $1.5...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Specialty Foods#Food Drink

Comments / 0

Community Policy