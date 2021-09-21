Taste of Crawford County This Saturday

(Steelville) A new event is coming to Steelville on Saturday. Mayor Terry Beckham says if you enjoy locally produced wines, this event should be right up your alley. Taste of Crawford County runs 10 to 4 on Saturday along Main Street in downtown Steelville. This event is to show off the best Crawford County has to offer in the areas of locally grown and value-added products, homemade specialty foods, local wines, craft beers, hand-crafted products made by local artisans, and to showcase tourism destinations and lodging establishments. Taste of Crawford County is free to attend.