CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Aaron Rodgers says Packers' big win vs. Lions will 'get the trolls off our back,' quiet 'BS' overreactions

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Rodgers and the Packers couldn't have opened the 2021 season much worse than they did, with the reigning MVP producing one of the worst games of his career in a blowout loss following an offseason spent campaigning for more power in the Green Bay organization. But the tables turned on Monday night, with Rodgers throwing four touchdowns to cruise past the Lions 35-17 and seemingly put Green Bay back on track in the NFC North. Afterward, the quarterback lamented critics' "overreactions" from Week 1 and said it was nice to rebound at home to "get the trolls off our back."

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
New York Post

Are Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in serious trouble?

Was it merely “just one game’’ and merely “one of those days?’’ Or was it a case of bad karma?. Was the Packers’ stunning season-opening 38-3 loss to the Saints an aberration from a team that finished each of the past two seasons 13-3? Or did it represent one step closer to the end of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ brilliant run in Green Bay, after his bizarre offseason of discontent, during which he leaked claims he would never play another game in a Packers uniform?
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Dear Aaron Rodgers, I am not off your back

Okay…okay…okay…Aaron Rodgers, you showed the world you gave a damn and cared about your team for the first time in nine months, do you want a medal?. Do you honestly think by winning one game after your heart was not in it at all against the Saints is going to get everyone off your back?
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers at 49ers score, takeaways: Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams shine as Green Bay wins on walk-off field goal

Two weeks after he and the Packers suffered an embarrassing loss to open the 2021 season, Aaron Rodgers showcased flashes of his MVP form on Sunday night, hitting the road for a visit with the 49ers and handing San Francisco its first defeat in the process. While Kyle Shanahan's squad never quit, battling injuries on both sides of the ball to take a last-minute lead and threaten a fourth-quarter comeback, Rodgers made things look easy for long stretches of the contest, frequently connecting with Davante Adams to keep the Packers in control. A feisty effort from Green Bay's defensive line helped, as did some last-drive heroics from Rodgers and Adams, plus a game-ending 51-yard field goal from Mason Crosby, to lift the Packers, 30-28.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#The Packers#49ers#American Football#Bs#Pro Bowler
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Chiefs coach Reid taken to hospital after loss

Kansas City coach Andy Reid was taken from Arrowhead Stadium to the hospital after their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported, and the Chiefs would only say that he was feeling “ill.”. Reid coached the duration of the game and addressed the team in the locker...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Packers WR has message for 49ers after Aaron Rodgers’ comeback win

Marquez Valdes-Scantling sent a perfect tweet about Aaron Rodgers after their Green Bay Packers came back to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Packers led for nearly the entire game until the Niners scored with 37 seconds left to take a 28-27 lead. Though San Francisco was celebrating their great 2-minute drill and taking their first lead of the game, there was one big problem: they left too much time on the clock.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers Says Rumors About Him Not Returning to Packers Were 'An Exaggeration'

Despite plenty of drama throughout the offseason, Aaron Rodgers said on The Rich Eisen Show he never ruled out returning to the Green Bay Packers this year. "No, I think that's definitely an exaggeration," Rodgers said on rumors he was done with Green Bay. "I think there were many things I was hoping were gonna adjust moving forward, but I never closed the door on returning completely, just like I didn't close the door on retiring. I wanted to leave all options open."
NFL
chatsports.com

Aaron Jones scores four TDs as Rodgers, Packers pull away from Lions

GREEN BAY, WIS. — Aaron Jones caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth score, and the Green Bay Packers had a welcome return to normal after an embarrassing opening-week loss, beating the Detroit Lions 35-17 Monday night. Green Bay (1-1) won its ninth straight...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Aaron Rodgers on form as Green Bay Packers sweep aside Detroit Lions

Aaron Rodgers bounced back from a torrid first game of the season to throw four touchdowns in a 35-17 win for the Green Bay Packers over the Detroit Lions. The Packers lost 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints the week prior, though quarterback Rodgers opened well on Monday with his first passing TD of the season early in the first quarter.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Monday Night Football: Aaron Rodgers, Packers vs Lions Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Aaron Rodgers O/U 24.5 Completions vs. Lions. It's Monday Night Football!. Aaron Rodgers and the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers back to throwing in-rhythm

Man, it felt good to watch the Green Bay Packers win a football game again. Even though the Packers took a beating from the New Orleans Saints in Florida in Week 1, for the most part, I had confidence that they would eventually bounce back. My wife and I made...
NFL
chatsports.com

Aaron Rodgers rebounds in big way, Aaron Jones shines as Packers take down Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. — No matter what happened Monday night, Matt LaFleur was not going to abandon the Green Bay Packers' running game. The third-year head coach left last week’s opener feeling he never gave the Packers' running game a chance in a blowout loss to New Orleans. LaFleur, the offense’s play-caller, had ample opportunity to abandon the run game Monday against the Detroit Lions. The Packers trailed by a touchdown before the offense ever took the field, thanks to continually shoddy defense from new coordinator Joe Barry’s group.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, coach Matt LaFleur talk upcoming Detroit Lions matchup

It will be a pivotal divisional matchup on Monday Night Football, as the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. “A couple long last names,” he said. “I do have some familiarity with some of those guys, played against them last year,” Rodgers told Green Bay reporters. “I think the scheme is one that can help them. They do play similar coverages to the Saints with (Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator). But I think they’re improving guys. I thought they did a nice job last year of getting better, being kind of thrust into the situation and last year they just played a bunch of man to kind of see what they had.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers goes off on ‘ridiculous’ media critics

After throwing four touchdowns in a win over the Lions, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers responded to his many critics in the post-game presser on Monday. “We tried to show that we cared a little bit more tonight,” said Rodgers. “I just think people like to say a lot of bull****, and it’s nice to come back in here after a game like that.”
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy