Aaron Rodgers says Packers' big win vs. Lions will 'get the trolls off our back,' quiet 'BS' overreactions
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers couldn't have opened the 2021 season much worse than they did, with the reigning MVP producing one of the worst games of his career in a blowout loss following an offseason spent campaigning for more power in the Green Bay organization. But the tables turned on Monday night, with Rodgers throwing four touchdowns to cruise past the Lions 35-17 and seemingly put Green Bay back on track in the NFC North. Afterward, the quarterback lamented critics' "overreactions" from Week 1 and said it was nice to rebound at home to "get the trolls off our back."www.cbssports.com
