Haitian journey to Texas border starts in South America

By JULIE WATSON, JUAN A. LOZANO, ELLIOT SPAGAT
 10 days ago

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Robins Exile downed a traditional meal of plantains and chicken at a restaurant run by Haitian immigrants, just a short walk from the walled border with the United States. He …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...

KBUR

Biden administration sends border agents, begins flights to remove Haitian migrants from South Texas/Mexico border

Agents at the U.S. border with Mexico began moving thousands of Haitian migrants sheltering under the Del Rio International Bridge into the Texas town of Del Rio. The increasingly poor conditions under the bridge – which connects the Texas city with Mexico – led the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) to accelerate flights to Haiti and other destinations within the next 72 hours.
IMMIGRATION
Documented

Haitians Facing Terror in Mexico

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Mexican authorities have recently been carrying rifles and flashlights in the border town of Ciudad Acuña as they search for Haitians. Going back to Mexico was the Haitians’ last resort after crossing […] The post Haitians Facing Terror in Mexico appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas politicians react to thousands of Haitian migrants at border

DEL RIO, Texas — Federal officials call the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border challenging and heartbreaking. Thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, are in squalid encampments in Mexico, across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, hoping to enter the United States. Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas said he was horrified by the recent images of border patrol agents on horseback chasing migrants, swinging long reins near them. He said an investigation has begun.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Ecuador bloodbath: Deadly unrest in Latin America's jails

At least 118 inmates died in rioting in an Ecuador jail this week before police regained control Thursday. March 28, 2018 saw one of the worst prison riots in Venezuela, with 68 people dying in a blaze in a police station jail in the northern city of Valencia.
ADVOCACY
Vice

Exclusive: Video Shows Alleged Mexican Special Forces Busting Cartel Boss Out of Prison

MEXICO CITY—Numerous surveillance videos leaked to VICE World News show gunmen in Mexican special forces uniforms breaking a cartel boss out of jail just miles from the U.S. border. The shocking footage shows at least four gunmen wearing bulletproof vests with the logo of the Mexican Navy special forces (UNOPES for its Spanish acronym) storming the jail with surprising ease.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Swarm Of Bees Attacks Migrant Family That Crossed Rio Grande Into Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants from a swarm of bees near Penitas, Texas. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) A Honduran mother, who was part of the group attacked by swarming bees, advised agents she was separated from her two-year-old daughter, moments before being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Agents acted on the information ensuing a search. A short time later, the daughter was encountered in good health within another group of migrants. On the night of Sept. 15, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents conducting riverine boat operations encountered a group of migrants that had just been attacked by a swarm of bees after crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas. In total, four of the 12 migrants were transported to medical facilities, all are expected to make a full recovery. This fiscal year, RGV agents have performed more than 1,000 rescues throughout the Rio Grande Valley, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
TEXAS STATE
Comments / 0

