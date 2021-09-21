CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CARTOON: Maskless at the Emmys

By Michael Ramirez
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrities flaunt exemption from LA County indoor COVID masking requirements. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

