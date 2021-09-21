1 dead, 1 hurt in Monday night KCMO shooting

Two people were shot late Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to KCPD, at about 10:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block Van Brunt Boulevard on the sound of gunshots.

That call was then updated to a shooting on the 300 block of Lawn Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found one male victim and one female victim both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

KCPD said the female victim, Annamarie Becchina, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The male victim is in critical but stable condition.

KCPD said an adult male subject of interest was taken into custody. Police have not explained how officers tracked down the subject of interest. They’re still asking the public for help solving the case by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

“I hate that we’re here in another community where people in quiet areas and people just living their lives and they have to wake up to this and I hope that just please sharing information on anything that you have helps and hopefully we’ll get this case solved,” explained KCPD Captain Leslie Foreman.

Police towed a car away from the scene of the shooting which they believe to have some connection to the homicide.

This was the 109th homicide of 2021, according to KCPD; which is fewer than the number of homicides at the same time in the year compared to 2020, 2019 and 2017.

Over those same years, women were the victims in 16 to 19 percent of the city’s homicides. So far in 2021, women have been homicide victims in 15 percent of cases.