TikTok Imposes 40-Minute Limit For Younger Users In China

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn August, China introduced new regulations to limit children aged 18 years old and younger to just three hours of online gaming time per week. Now, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has announced that it will limit the use of the social media platform to 40 minutes a day in the country, for anyone under the age of 14.

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Surpasses 1 Billion Monthly Active Users

TikTok touted that it has surpassed 1 billion monthly active users, representing a 45 percent increase compared to last year, the company said on Monday. The video-sharing platform, owned by ByteDance, last hit 689 million monthly active users in July 2020. Earlier this year, TikTok also surpassed more than 3 million downloads of its app, making it the fifth non-game app after WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Facebook and Instagram to make that achievement, according to the analytics firm Sensor Tower. “On behalf of the TikTok team, I want to say thank you,” TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas said. “Wherever you are in the world, we definitely couldn’t do this without you.” In contrast, Facebook disclosed 2.9 billion monthly active users as of the end of June. And, while not a direct comparison, Twitter said it had 206 million monetizable daily active users, as of its latest earnings results in July.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

TikTok's Parent Company ByteDance Imposes Time Limit for Children Under 14 Using Chinese Alternative

Expanding beyond just video gaming, the youth in China are now also having their time on social media platforms limited. The new policy comes from TikTok‘s Chinese parent company ByteDance, which has now imposed a 40-minute-per-day time limit on any Douyin (the Chinese equivalent of TikTok) users under the age of 14. Those falling under that age category will only be able to access the app for the allocated amount of time between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. as well, a window no doubt selected to try encourage children to sleep earlier. There’ll also be a real-name authentication for accounts now, and ByteDance is encouraging parents to help the kids either by setting up the authenticated account or change the app over to youth mode.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Shore News Network

TikTok Parent Company Limits Screen Time For Chinese Kids To 40 Minutes Per Day

TikTok maker ByteDance announced Saturday it was limiting screen time for Chinese users under 14 years old. The Chinese version of video sharing platform TikTok, called “Douyin,” unveiled a new “youth mode” feature that limits the use of its app for children under 14 to 40 minutes a day, its parent company ByteDance announced Saturday. The app will also be unavailable for children between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., ByteDance said, according to The Wall Street Journal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
