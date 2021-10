TACOMA, Wash. — A woman who serves as a nun at a Buddhist temple in Tacoma was beaten last week in what may have been a tenant dispute, according to officials. Nguon Huon is still recovering from the attack, which happened around midnight on Sept. 21. One of the monks at the Khmer Theravadin Buddhist Temple sent KING 5 a video that shows Huon being beaten up.

