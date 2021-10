Two of the three Seahawks who had been questionable to play their home opener were ready to go, after all. Starting left cornerback D.J. Reed and starting left guard Damien Lewis were active to play against the Tennessee Titans Sunday at Lumen Field. Reed had been questionable to play because of a groin injury he got in practice this past week, after he’d played all 76 defensive snaps the previous week at Indianapolis. Lewis had been iffy to play against Tennessee because of a groin issue he also got in practice after playing the team’s entire win over the Colts in the opener.

