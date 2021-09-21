CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know the warning signs; stop suicide

By NANCY J. SEMON STAFF WRITER
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are signs someone may be contemplating suicide, according to a local mental health expert. “Most people who take their lives exhibit one or more warning signs, either through what they say or what they do,” said Derick Duston, director of outpatient mental health and substance abuse at Charlotte Behavioral Health Center in Punta Gorda.

