Know the warning signs; stop suicide

It’s a subject that’s not easy to talk about, but local individuals are stepping up to shine a light on it and we applaud them for it. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. In recognition of that, earlier this month Michelle McCauley, of New Pathways Wellness and Recovery Counseling Center, held a Suicide Awareness and Prevention Vendors Event in downtown Sterling, to raise awareness of suicide prevention and to raise funds for treatment. And she’s not the only one stepping up, today Merino High School sophomore Kaden Piel will bring 800 Northeast Colorado students together at Northeastern Junior College to hear a message on suicide prevention from motivational speaker Ethan Fisher as part of his #fightthefunk movement, started to bring awareness following the death of a community member last year.
