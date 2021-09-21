CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

The Shelby Golf Tournament

gallatinnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow one family's passion for their beautiful special needs daughter has helped raise over a million dollars for middle Tennessee charities and shows no sign of slowing down. Our Big Joe on the Go has the story from Old Hickory Country Club.

www.gallatinnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
unm.edu

UNM Championship Golf Course hosts inaugural tournament

The UNM Championship Golf Course, consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top collegiate courses, hosts its Inaugural Foundation Tournament on Monday, Oct. 4. The funds raised from this event will support the Foundation’s mission of maintaining and improving the course. “We are excited to host those who support our...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Athletic Booster Club Annual Golf Tournament

The Seekonk Athletic Booster Club will hold their annual golf tournament on Monday, October 18 at 9:00 at Ledgemont Country Club. The cost of $125 includes golf, cart, and buffet lunch. Tee sign sponsors are also needed. All funds raised are used to support the athletic programs at Seekonk High School. Please contact Karen McKenna at kmckenna10@aol.com if you would like additional information or an application.
SEEKONK, MA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun NAACP Plans Annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament

The Loudoun branch of the NAACP will host its annual scholarship fundraising golf tournament Friday, Oct. 8 at Raspberry Falls Golf and Hunt Club. Cost to play is $125 per golfer and $500 per foursome. The cost includes team pictures, free non-alcoholic beverages, dinner, player gift bags, prizes, range balls, and a golf cart. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m., with a noon shotgun start.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Observer

Dunkirk-Fredonia Lions host successful golf tournament

The Dunkirk-Fredonia Lions Club hosted its first annual golf tournament fundraiser in July at the Vineyards Golf Course, 4696 Berry Road, Fredonia. The event was deemed a success and the second annual tournament date is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Sixty-eight golfers participated in teams of four persons each....
DUNKIRK, NY
gallatinnews.com

Gallatin girls, Cookeville boys win Region 4-AA Golf Tournament

HENDERSONVILLE — Cookeville, and Gallatin are on top of the Region 4-AA golfing world after taking home boys and girls region championship plaques following their day at Country Hills Golf Course on Monday. Also qualifying for the state tournament are individuals Tristan Grenead (Beech), Jaxon Reed (Cumberland Co.), and Maddox...
GALLATIN, TN
timbercreekathletics.com

Boys Golf | Metro Conference Tournament

Good luck to Coach Abruzere and boys golf as the team travels to Shingle Creek Golf Club to compete in the Metro Conference Tournament today. The matchup is scheduled to begin at 8AM. Go Wolves!. Event | Metro Tournament. Location | Shingle Creek Golf Club. Date | Tues, Sept 28th.
GOLF
gallatinnews.com

Cemetery tour celebrates 25 years Saturday

The Sumner County Museum’s popular Candlelight Cemetery Tour returns this weekend featuring stories of notable past residents from across the county. The 25th annual event will take place at the Gallatin City Cemetery, located at 250 Cemetery Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The walking...
GALLATIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Old Hickory Country Club
gallatinnews.com

Tragedy breeds unity in the Volunteer State

Overnight on Aug. 21, an entire community was washed away in the deadliest flooding event in Middle Tennessee history. We lost 22 neighbors, parents, friends, and precious little ones. Over the course of the next few days, I spoke with families faced with the impossible task of rebuilding their lives from scratch. I met with one family in Humphreys County whose house was totally destroyed. Despite knowing they had lost everything, this family’s approach to life was readily apparent. The decor in their living room included the artfully written phrase, “thankful and blessed.” Through all of this, they were counting their blessings, grateful to be alive.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
gallatinnews.com

Hendersonville, Station Camp battle to 1-1 draw

The intensity was high Thursday night at Drakes Creek Park as Sumner County’s two biggest soccer rivals met for their first district contest of the season. Leading 1-0 with only a few minutes remaining in the match, Hendersonville was given a red card after the Lady Commandos were called for ‘taking away a goal opportunity’ on an Emrie Springs breakaway just outside the box.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas has been a regular feature of the world’s top 10 for a few years now and bagged his first major title in 2017 at the PGA Championship. Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below. Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?. The pair are believed to have been together...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
gallatinnews.com

Friday Night Fights

Recently, my old high school, McGavock, will play Dickson County on the football field. Now is the perfect time to revisit a story I wrote a few years ago about a wild Friday night when we played Dickson County in a game for the ages. It was a big game...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
gallatinnews.com

CARES highlights volunteer

Virginia Russell has been a faithful volunteer at Gallatin CARES for several years. Along with sorting items for the Thrift Store, she arranges the book shelves, and makes bread pickups for the food pantry. The Thrift Store is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and food is distributed Wednesdays from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Gallatin CARES depends on community volunteers and donations in order to help clients.SUBMITTED.
GALLATIN, TN
gallatinnews.com

Zach’s Sumner County Pick ‘Em — Week 7

OVERALL: 25-13 It’s officially football weather in Sumner County!. I found myself needing a jacket last Friday night, and I’m going to bet I will need it again for Week 7 action as temperatures are forecasted in the low 60s come Friday night. However, football will come a bit early...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
mcpcity.com

4th Annual Cattyshack Golf Tournament

Please join us for our 4th Annual Cattyshack Golf Tournament and 50/50 Cash Raffle! • 4 person scramble • Play starts at 8am • Cash prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place • $50 entry fee per player - includes lunch and one raffle ticket! (Payment due on the day of the tournament) Player registration: beccamchs@yahoo.com We are hoping to have another successful and fun event this year, with the support of the community and local sponsors! Corporate sponsors who donate $250 or more will have a sponsorship sign placed on one of Turkey Creek's 18 holes during the tournament. 50/50 Cash Raffle tickets will be available in early August • $10 each, or 5 for $20 • Drawing will be held at the close of the golf tournament on September 19 • Need not be present to win • Valid ID required to claim cash prize All proceeds benefit the fine felines of the McPherson County Humane Society!
GOLF
wdnonline.com

CASA to host fourth annual golf tournament

Enjoy a golf filled Friday during a golf tournament and silent auction hosted by the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). “This is our only fundraiser of the year. We have room for about four or five more teams. We also have a silent auction whether attendees are golfing or not. Donations can be made to us. We run off of grants and donations and we’ve had a big hit this year due to lack of government funding. We have started using our donations for our volunteers’ background checks. We also use the funds for anything our 150 foster children need whether it is shoes for football or baseball, something like that. A lot of these funds go directly to the children we serve,” CASA Executive Director Jackie Aaron said.
GOLF
LSUSports.net

Men’s Golf Tournament Cancelled Due To Weather

Ooltewah, Tenn. – The 2021 Scenic City Collegiate was called off Monday morning due to heavy rain in the southeast portion of Tennessee at the Honors Course in Ooltewah. Overnight rains before Monday morning’s scheduled first round delayed the start time initially by two hours. The players were warming up and getting ready for the delayed tee time of 9 a.m. CT when a cell moved into the area to further delay things. The storm cell stayed in the area further saturating the grounds. With no chances of completing 18 holes today and more possible weather Tuesday, the decision was made to cancel the event.
OOLTEWAH, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy