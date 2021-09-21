Denver Broncos: Top 3 Plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Days following the Denver Broncos‘ Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the novelty that the team has jumped out to a 2-0 start has not worn off quite yet. Of course, football fans realize that with the nature of the first three weeks of the Broncos’ schedule, it would be deemed unacceptable by most to start out any worse than 3-0. However, one of the most popular phrases in the sport we love so much is “any given Sunday.”

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO