Denver Broncos: Top 3 Plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Denver Broncos traveled down to Jacksonville and defeated the Jaguars 23-13 with a dominant second-half performance from both the offense and defense. The defense was off to a shaky start as the opening drive for the Jaguars ended up as a touchdown. Kyle Fuller was victimized for an illegal contact penalty that kept the drive alive. The defense would eventually pick it up and shut down Trevor Lawrence in the second half.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0