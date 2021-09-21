CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Denver Broncos: Top 3 Plays vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos traveled down to Jacksonville and defeated the Jaguars 23-13 with a dominant second-half performance from both the offense and defense. The defense was off to a shaky start as the opening drive for the Jaguars ended up as a touchdown. Kyle Fuller was victimized for an illegal contact penalty that kept the drive alive. The defense would eventually pick it up and shut down Trevor Lawrence in the second half.

The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Sets NFL Record in Win Over Jaguars

Before Teddy Bridgewater makes his debut in the Mile High altitude, the Denver Broncos quarterback entered rarefied NFL air. With Sunday's victory at Jacksonville, per Broncos PR chief Patrick Smyth, Bridgewater became only the fourth QB in league history to record two-plus passing touchdowns and no interceptions while completing at least 75% of his passes in each of his first two games of the season.
NFL
Kyle Fuller
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Broncos vs. Jaguars final injury update: Graham Glasgow doubtful to play

The Denver Broncos will likely be without one of their starting offensive lineman against the Jacksonville Jaguars as Graham Glasgow has not practiced all week since suffering from an arrhythmia during last week’s game. He is listed as doubtful, but it is probably safe to assume he’ll be held out this week. Elijah Wilkinson will be called up from the practice squad if Glasgow is inactive on Sunday.
NFL
Broncos vs. Jaguars score predictions

I thought last week we entered the game with extreme optimism, but this week we’re even more optimistic about the Denver Broncos winning. Sure the Jacksonville Jaguars are a mess right now, but I still can’t get myself to break free of the last several years. I do think Denver will win, but that east coast early game still scares me regardless of the opponent.
NFL
Denver Broncos: National media expects Week 2 win over Jaguars

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium on September 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images) The Denver Broncos appear to be heavily...
NFL
#Jaguars#American Football
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Week 2 stock report after win over Jaguars

Days following the Denver Broncos‘ Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the novelty that the team has jumped out to a 2-0 start has not worn off quite yet. Of course, football fans realize that with the nature of the first three weeks of the Broncos’ schedule, it would be deemed unacceptable by most to start out any worse than 3-0. However, one of the most popular phrases in the sport we love so much is “any given Sunday.”
NFL
Florida Times-Union

See all the highlights from Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Jacksonville Jaguars had their work cut out for them against the Arizona Cardinals. Led by quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals feature an array of offensive talent to be feared. DeAndre Hopkins is his prime target with rookie Rondale Moore making a name for himself early this season. Chase Edmonds and James Conner are no slouches in the backfield. Oh, and let's not forget A.J. Green, back from an injury-riddled season in Cincinnati.
NFL
Denver Broncos
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL
Football
Sports
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in NFL Week 4: Everything to know

The Cincinnati Bengals’ past meets its future on Thursday Night Football. In their second home game of their 54th season, the Bengals will host Urban Meyer’s 0-3 Jacksonville Jaguars, who are quarterbacked by first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence. They’ll play two quarters of football before the Bengals’ franchise officially does something...
NFL
CBS Denver

Von Miller Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Month For Fourth Time In His Career

(CBS4) – “Sackmaster” Von Miller has just been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, and it marks the fourth time in his career that he has been awarded with the NFL honors. The Broncos outside linebacker has successfully returned from injury and led a fierce Denver defense in the team’s 3-0 start. Von Miller sacks Zach Wilson of the Jets at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. (credit: AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Miller is currently tied with Matt Milano of the Buffalo Bills for the league lead with 6 tackles for loss. He also has 4...
NFL

